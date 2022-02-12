Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 2,260 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $37,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,231,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 56.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS opened at $174.90 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.66.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 8.54%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

