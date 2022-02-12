American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $417,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,664,000 after purchasing an additional 516,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 99.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of MSGE opened at $75.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $121.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.97.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.75). Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.13) EPS. Analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

