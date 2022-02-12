FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $25.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $25.29. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $41.53 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ENTA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

ENTA opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 0.63. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,523 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,711.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

