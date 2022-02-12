FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Safran in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lemarie anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($166.67) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($154.02) to €130.00 ($149.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $32.00 on Thursday. Safran has a 52-week low of $27.58 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

