Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Sells 13,011 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 13,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $585,755.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $47.02 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $56.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xometry by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

