Insider Selling: ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) VP Sells $1,016,730.00 in Stock

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

COP stock opened at $93.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $45.95 and a 52 week high of $94.93. The company has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

