Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

BNZL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.86) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.86) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.77).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,687 ($36.34) on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52 week low of GBX 2,122 ($28.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,000 ($40.57). The stock has a market capitalization of £9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,816.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,702.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

