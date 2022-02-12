British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Saturday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).
Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,368.50 ($45.55) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,373 ($45.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,939.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,737.69. The company has a market capitalization of £77.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
