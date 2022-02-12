British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.62) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Saturday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($50.03) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,556 ($48.09).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,368.50 ($45.55) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,478 ($33.51) and a one year high of GBX 3,373 ($45.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,939.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,737.69. The company has a market capitalization of £77.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a GBX 54.45 ($0.74) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.78%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

