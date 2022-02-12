Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.67) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.80) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 598 ($8.09) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.06) to GBX 750 ($10.14) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 708.11 ($9.58).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 637 ($8.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 698.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 662.16. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.16). The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

