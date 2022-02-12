Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.67) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.80) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 598 ($8.09) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($9.06) to GBX 750 ($10.14) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 708.11 ($9.58).

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 637 ($8.61) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 698.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 662.16. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 538 ($7.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.16). The company has a market cap of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

