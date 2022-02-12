Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $456.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to announce $456.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $451.66 million and the highest is $461.50 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $182.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hawaiian.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 62.17% and a negative net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.71) EPS. Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on HA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.71.

HA opened at $18.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.89. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $965.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

In related news, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 22.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian (HA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.