XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.76.

XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of XPeng by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEV stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 7.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $42.47. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $887.72 million for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. Equities analysts expect that XPeng will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

