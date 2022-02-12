American Century Companies Inc. Sells 11,566 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,566 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 3.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,811,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,533,000 after purchasing an additional 58,055 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 11.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,256,000 after purchasing an additional 177,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS opened at $17.47 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.07.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

