American Century Companies Inc. Buys 7,142 Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 87.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 279,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 130,412 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 233,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quad/Graphics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

QUAD opened at $4.70 on Friday. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.91.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.