Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) shares traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$81.00 to C$80.00. The company traded as low as C$70.76 and last traded at C$71.07. 429,997 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,327,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$73.81.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$72.54.

The company has a market cap of C$40.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1,053.41, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$70.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$68.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

