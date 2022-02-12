American Century Companies Inc. Takes $280,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.58. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

