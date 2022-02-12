American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 1,328 Shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Financial Services were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 222.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 173.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 76.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter worth $1,770,000. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $33.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12 month low of $25.93 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $148.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

