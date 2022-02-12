Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Audacy Inc. is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with radio broadcasting group. Audacy Inc., formerly known as Entercom Communications Corp., is based in PHILADELPHIA, PA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Audacy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Audacy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

AUD opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $332.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Audacy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $999,998.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Field bought 16,224 shares of Audacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $48,834.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $38,254,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $27,094,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $22,504,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $15,796,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Audacy in the second quarter valued at $10,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Audacy Company Profile

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

