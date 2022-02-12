DA Davidson Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $62.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.03.

Shares of UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $61.50.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 255,651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

