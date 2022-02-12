DA Davidson Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $62.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price reduced by DA Davidson from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 75.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. UBS Group began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.03.
Shares of UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $61.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 50.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 255,651 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 16.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
