Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $14.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.72. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.23 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

WTW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $221.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

