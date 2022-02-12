Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Lowered to $155.00 at SVB Leerink

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $179.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.52) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.67.

Get Seagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.99. Seagen has a 52-week low of $118.00 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 45,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $6,756,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $624,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen during the second quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.