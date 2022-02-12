3,040 Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Chindata Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Shares of CD opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18 and a beta of 2.76.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $114.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD).

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.