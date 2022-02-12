Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Breedon Group (LON:BREE)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BREE. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.76) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 113 ($1.53) to GBX 110 ($1.49) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 117 ($1.58).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 88.20 ($1.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 21.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 91.34 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 97.48. Breedon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 82 ($1.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 113.92 ($1.54).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

