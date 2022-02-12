Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39 Million Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036,430 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 27,972 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $39,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,055,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,588,000 after buying an additional 160,713 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.0% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,825,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after buying an additional 134,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after buying an additional 92,921 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $50,841,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 942,458 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,758,000 after purchasing an additional 335,539 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANF stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

