Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,712,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $38,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 64,554 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,291,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $78,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.22 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

