Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 454,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $38,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,919 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter valued at $2,034,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

In other news, Director Martin Cohen sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $9,624,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

CNS opened at $80.75 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.48.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $159.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.13 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 87.37% and a net margin of 36.21%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.