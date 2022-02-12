VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Stock Position Raised by Wilen Investment Management CORP.

Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,939 shares during the quarter. VAALCO Energy comprises approximately 6.9% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned approximately 0.05% of VAALCO Energy worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in VAALCO Energy by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 37.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other VAALCO Energy news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.92. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

VAALCO Energy Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.