Wilen Investment Management CORP. Sells 200 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 1.3% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Shares of MPC opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

