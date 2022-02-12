Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 859,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,618 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $40,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AGO opened at $57.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.