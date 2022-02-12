Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 610,117 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,117 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $39,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 389.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 13.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,997 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the third quarter worth $13,584,000. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,927,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $44,262,124.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 1,709,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $17,473,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,994,492 shares of company stock worth $101,790,561 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.43. Nikola Co. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.67.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

