Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APLS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 485.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APLS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.47.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,943. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

