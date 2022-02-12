iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.49

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $110.49 and last traded at $110.58, with a volume of 79426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.02.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

