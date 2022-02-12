SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.09

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 2038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.
Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.
SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)
SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.
