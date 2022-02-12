SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $50.09

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $50.09 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 2038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.29.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after purchasing an additional 86,440 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 66,807 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TFI)

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

