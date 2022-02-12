First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 1,060.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
RNSC stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $32.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.182 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.
