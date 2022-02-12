First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 1,060.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

RNSC stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $32.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.182 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNSC. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the period.

