Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Decreases By 99.1%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $89.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $73.99 and a 12-month high of $98.02.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.