Short Interest in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Decreases By 99.1%

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $89.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.04. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $73.99 and a 12-month high of $98.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

