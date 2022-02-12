Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $15.83

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $17.76. Innoviva shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 7,762 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.