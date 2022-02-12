Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Gap Up to $15.83

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.83, but opened at $17.76. Innoviva shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 7,762 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 75.82 and a quick ratio of 75.82.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.
About Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA)
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviva (INVA)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.