RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $178.91, but opened at $188.34. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $188.34, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.55.

About RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

