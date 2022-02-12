Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2022

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $117.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRI. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.55.

NYSE:TRI opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $80.16 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.