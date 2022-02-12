Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $117.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TRI. raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.55.

NYSE:TRI opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $80.16 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11,385.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

