Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Lowered to $262.00 at Bank of America

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $352.00 to $262.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.46.

SPOT opened at $161.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.96 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $155.57 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.83.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,093,000 after buying an additional 21,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

