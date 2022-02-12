Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Citigroup

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.
Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19.
In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Teradata Company Profile
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
