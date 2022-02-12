Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Citigroup

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TDC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.19.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

