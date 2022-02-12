Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Voestalpine AG’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voestalpine in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.20.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VLPNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Voestalpine from €42.00 ($48.28) to €41.50 ($47.70) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of Voestalpine stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.70. Voestalpine has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $9.61. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.32.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

