New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

NRZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,655,000 after acquiring an additional 219,821 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,294,000 after purchasing an additional 125,432 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.