Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Genesco Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genesco in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $971.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.06.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

