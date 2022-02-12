Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Inspire Medical Systems in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $273.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.60.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $227.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,977.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.