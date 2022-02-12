DA Davidson Weighs in on Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the construction company will post earnings of $7.09 per share for the year.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $116.10 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $93.94 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.95 and its 200-day moving average is $117.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $256,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.21, for a total value of $175,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $995,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 596.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at $9,486,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,776,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.