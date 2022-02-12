Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

Several analysts have commented on SMWB shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.97.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.