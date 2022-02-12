Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,468,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $1,468,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $1,419,400.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $1,291,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $1,340,800.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,326,800.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $1,452,200.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $1,479,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $358,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 173.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 19.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

