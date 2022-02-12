AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) PT Raised to $165.00 at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $165.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AGCO. OTR Global cut AGCO to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $152.17.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $128.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. AGCO has a twelve month low of $108.56 and a twelve month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in AGCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.