DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target Cut to $150.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $205.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DASH. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DoorDash from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.89.

DoorDash stock opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.41. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.32 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $91.96 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DoorDash by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after buying an additional 1,218,681 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after buying an additional 401,135 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after buying an additional 736,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

