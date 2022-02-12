ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChargePoint Holdings Inc. provides electric vehicle charging network. The company’s cloud subscription platform and software-defined charging hardware are designed to include options for every charging scenario from home and multifamily to workplace, parking, hospitality, retail and transport fleets of all types. ChargePoint Holdings Inc., formerly known as Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation, is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

Get ChargePoint alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHPT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ChargePoint from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

ChargePoint stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Linse sold 23,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $477,722.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,029,688 shares of company stock valued at $20,775,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at about $5,816,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in ChargePoint by 2,121.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChargePoint (CHPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.