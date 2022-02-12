Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Core & Main Inc. is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure. Core & Main Inc. is based in St. Louis. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Core & Main from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.64. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $59,203,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the third quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

